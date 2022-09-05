JEFFERSON - John Stephen Moak, 76, Jefferson, entered rest Saturday, September 3, 2022.
Mr. Moak was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, a son of the late Charles and Willie Ruth Glover Moak, received his Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry from the University of Tennessee, was a retired chemist with West Point Stephens, a member of Talmo Baptist Church and The Gideons International, Jackson West Camp.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Lee Scheitlin Moak, Jefferson; son, David Moak, Jefferson; daughter, Linda Chinn (Kevin), Jefferson; grandchildren, Rebecca Davis Moak, Sarabeth Frances Moak and Charlie Beckett Moak, all of Jefferson; brother, Dr. Daniel Stewart Moak, Tulsa, Oklahoma; sister-in-law, Dorothy Scheitlin and her three daughters, Radcliffe, Kentucky, also survive.
Funeral service: Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the Talmo Baptist Church, where Mr. Moak serves as a deacon, with the Reverend Mark Spence officiating with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Honored as pallbearers are James Pinion, Ron Aillo, Don Moore, David Christian, Kevin Chinn, David Moak and Rebecca Davis Moak.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. at Talmo Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideons International, Jackson West Camp, P.O. Box 755, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
