HOSCHTON - John Taylor McEver, 89, Hoschton, entered into rest Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Mr. McEver was born in Campton, a son of the late Hoyt and Mary Jane James McEver, was of the Baptist faith, was retired from Spencer Industries, and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Mr. McEver was known throughout the area for his talent with horses, traveling to Romania several times on mission trips to assist with the veterinary care of horses for the Romanian people. He was also a talented gardener and fisherman, and loved to cook BBQ with his family.
In addition to his parents, Mr. McEver is preceded by his late wife, Carolyn Green McEver; a daughter, Cindy Robin Testament; and a son, John Michael McEver.
Survivors include a daughter, Carol Hudgins and her husband Larry, Oakwood; a son, Mark McEver and his wife Lynne, Hoschton; seven grandchildren; 12 great- grandchildren; along with special friends, Scott E. and Judy Hancock, Sautee, and Ismal Saleh, Buford, also survive.
Due to the current health care situation concerning the Coronavirus and restrictions imposed by the State of Georgia and the CDC, a private family visitation period will be held.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside service Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens, 793 Atlanta Highway SE, Winder, Georgia. Please bring lawn chairs and comply with the existing six-foot social distancing guidelines while attending.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer Research at ww5.komen.org or to the Alzheimers Association of Georgia at www.alz.org/georgia.com.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
