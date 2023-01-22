MAYSVILLE - John Taylor Rylee, 41, Maysville, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, from an unexpected illness.
John was born on February 19, 1981, to Sharon Taylor and Johnny Rylee in Athens. John grew up in Maysville, and attended Banks County High School after which he worked in various trades, eventually becoming a foreman for Shumate Mechanical. He later worked at Cycle World in Athens, and in more recent years, John was a cattle farmer on his family farm in Banks County, as well as a landscaper and just an all-purpose handyman.
John was an active member of the Banks County community, serving on the Banks County Parks and Recreation Board and coaching numerous young men and women in baseball and softball. He was also a beloved member of the Jefferson Ambush Baseball Organization family and coaching staff.
John is survived and missed by his son, John Michael; his sister, Lisa; his mother, Sharon Taylor Highsmith (Sammy); his father, Johnny Rylee (Vicki Wall); and his loving partner, Felicia Baker. He is also forever cherished and remembered by his first cousins, who were much more like siblings, Casey Westbrooks (Lori), Laura Westbrooks and Melanie Halski (Lew).
John will be missed by so many. Those who wish to honor him may contribute to the John Rylee Memorial fund through his sister Lisa Rylee. Funds will be used not only for John’s son but for scholarships for baseball and softball players from Banks County High School each year.
Even though John was taken too soon, he lived an extraordinary and large life surrounded by those who loved him.
Funeral service: Friday, January 20, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Hidden Acres, 6467 Old Gillsville Rd., Gillsville, Georgia. Internment will be on the Rylee Farm at a later date. Visitors are encouraged to dress casually and wear red; John loved red not only because of his beloved Georgia Bulldogs, but also because it was one of the only colors he could actually see.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 3 to 8 p.m. and Friday, January 20, 2023, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Hidden Acres.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
