vanmeter

JEFFERSON - John Walter VanMeter, 55, Jefferson, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Mr. VanMeter was born in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. Mr. VanMeter was an OEM Paving Support Manager with Leica Geosystems, specializing in concrete and asphalt paving. Mr. VanMeter’s mother, June Ella Neff VanMeter, preceded him in death.

Survivors include his son, Sean Walter VanMeter, Jefferson; sister, Elise VanMeter Nash and her husband Dr. Gary Nash, North Wilkesboro, N.C.; former wife and mother of his child, Teresa Harbison, Jefferson; father, Walter Wallace VanMeter and his wife Mary, North Wilkesboro, N.C.; niece, Morgan McKinney and her husband Cody, Matthews, N.C.; nephew, Dr. Mitchell Nash and his wife Deborah, Grove City, Ohio; step-sister, Leslie Webb and her husband Derek, and step-brother, Scott Spurling and his wife Dawn, all of Lawndale, N.C.; several cousins also survive.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 6:30 p.m., to celebrate the life of Mr. VanMeter, at 926 Davis Road, Jefferson, Ga. 30549.

Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Ga. 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of July 26-August 1

