PENDERGRASS - John Wayne Whiting, 81, Pendergrass, entered rest Monday, January 10, 2022.
Mr. Whiting was born in Braselton, the son of the late Franklin Whiting and the late Naony Murphy Whiting. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandchild, Anna Whiting.
Mr. Whiting retired from Peachtree Tool and Dye, Braselton, as a machinist. After retirement, he became a toy maker and loved woodworking in his carpenter shop or growing vegetables in his garden. Mr. Whiting loved the Lord his whole life, was a member of Pleasant Acres Church, Maysville, a devoted deacon and Sunday School teacher.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Joan Eberhart Whiting, Pendergrass; daughter, Tammy W. Roberts and her husband Tim, Pendergrass; son, Eddie Whiting and his wife, Laurie, Jefferson; grandchildren, Mallory and Jon Swaney, Josh Roberts, Brenan Owens and Jarin and Madison Owens; sister, Patsy Nix and her husband, Larry, Belmont community; and brother, Bill Whiting and his wife, Martha, Winder.
Funeral service: Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Leon Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Belmont Baptist Church Cemetery. Men honored as pallbearers will be Josh Roberts, Brenan Owens, Jon Swaney, Greg Griffin, Les Nix and Matt Whiting.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice of Northeast Georgia, 2150 Limestone Parkway #222, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 or at www.nghs.com.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
