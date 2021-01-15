HULL - John William Piedilato, 70, Hull, died on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
A native of New Jersey, John moved to the Athens area in 1969 to attend the University of Georgia with the intent to become a veterinarian. While he did not follow that dream, he did discover a love of science and went on to earn his Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Education Specialist degrees from UGA.
John was an excellent science teacher, as many of his students have attested over the years. He started out teaching at Clarke Central High School, then became principal at Washington-Wilkes County High and North Madison Middle. Later he served as assistant principal at Colbert and Danielsville elementary school, and then finally he taught science again at Elbert County High and Crescent High in Iva, S.C.
Along with being a born comedian, John loved animals, the outdoors and children. He was a dedicated father and grandfather. When his kids were growing up, he made time at least once a month to spend one-on-one time with each of his children so that each of them would feel individually appreciated and loved. John, his sense of humor, and his patient teaching ability will all be greatly missed by those who loved him.
John is survived by his wife, Barbara Seymour-Piedilato; their children, Andy (Smitha) Piedilato, Amy (Tom) Whiteside, and Anna (Josh) Kelley; his siblings, Linda (Kenny) Baker and Bob Piedilato, both of New Jersey; and grandchildren, Asha Piedilato, Sophia Whiteside, Maria Kelley and Cooper Kelley.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to Madison- Oglethorpe Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 453, Danielsville, Ga. 30633 or at moaspets.com.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
