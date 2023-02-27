LULA - Johnnie Dove Gowder, 94, Lula, entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Saturday, February 25, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Johnnie was born on April 29, 1928, to John M. Dove and Nonie Abernathy Dove. After graduating from Gillsvillle High School she completed Perry Business School. She worked as a teacher's aide at Lula Elementary School, before starting her own successful business, "Lanier Arts and Crafts," in 1972, where she sold ceramics, Cabbage Patch Kids, dolls, collectibles and jewelry.
Johnnie was a charter member of Liberty Baptist Church in Lula. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Roy Gowder; grandson, Brandon Porter; brother, Ed Dove; and sisters, Thelma Benton and Billie Hewell.
Johnnie had a heart for Jesus and her family. She touched the lives of all who knew her with her sense of humor, creativity and her ability to put people at ease with her beautiful smile.
Left to cherish precious memories, daughters, Grenae (Dick) Thompson and Tina (Ricky) Porter; grandchildren, Michele Bruce, Stephen Thompson, Jennifer (Eric) Brown, Dusty (Kalen) Porter and Jessica (Andrew) Dennis; great-granddaughters, Mary Margaret (Jamie), Isabella, Kendall, Shiloh, Macie, Millie and Skyla; great-grandson, Walker; sister, Margie House; sister-in-law, Jerolene Dove; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members also survive.
Funeral service: Wednesday March 1, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Ward's Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Robby Williams and grandson, Dusty Porter, officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Roy at Liberty Baptist Church in Lula.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, March1, 2023, from 12 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to say a special thank you to some special caregivers, Donna Minish, Rachel Jimenez, Charlotte Holland, Linda Reed, Kathleen Martin, Tina Beasley, Shirl Bradshaw, Gentiva Hospice and her granddaughter, Michele, Jennifer and Jessica.
Ward's Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. You may sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence at www.wardsfh.com. Ward's Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Johnnie Dove Gowder.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In