CONLEY - Johnnie Hutson, 97, Conley, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Charlie Hutson; son, Stephen Phillip Hutson, sisters, Omie, Laura Belle, Annie, Hazel and Grace; and brothers, Frankie and Roy.

She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Brenda Peters, Conley; son, Danny Hutson, Senoia; grandchildren, Kendra Adan (Louis), Krista Perry (Charles), Steven Parker (Rose) and Amanda Hughes; great grandchildren, Jonathan Casey, Justin, Summer, Amber, Dakota, Elizabeth, Joshua, Jacob, Austin, Jillian and Kera; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors. Interment will follow at White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Services entrusted to Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, Morrow, Ga., 770-961-2828.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of May 22-28

