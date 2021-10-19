DANIELSVILLE - Johnnie Mell Fitts Beatenbo, 92, Danielsville, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Beatenbo was born on October 24, 1928 in Biltmore Village, N.C., daughter of the late William Lafayette Fitts and the late Ethel Moore Fitts. She was a homemaker and a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Elmo Beatenbo; daughter, Carroll Ann Beatenbo; and son, Dennis F. Beatenbo.
Survivors include a daughter, Deborah Beatenbo Hayes (Don Benet), Duluth; grandchildren, Don Spencer Hayes (Jennifer Zolnik) and Rebecca Leigh Hayes; great-grandchildren, William Tyler Hayes, Grant Spencer Hayes and Avery Elizabeth Hayes; brother, Furman Fitts, Danielsville; sisters, Jimmie Hallford, Hendersonville, N.C., Bobbie Tyner and Tommie Holloway, Danielsville.
Funeral service: Friday, October 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church with the Rev. Glenn Guest officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, October 22, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at the home.
The family request that a mask be worn and social distancing be observed.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
