JEFFERSON - Johnny Childs, 67, Jefferson, entered into rest Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Mr. Childs was born in Commerce, a son of the late George Doris Childs and Reba Bowles Childs of Jefferson. Mr. Childs was a member of the Arcade Fire Department for 24 years, a member of the Jefferson Rescue, the Georgia Fire Fighters Association and was employed with the City of Jefferson Water Department. In addition to his father, Mr. Childs is preceded in death by a son, Chris Childs.
Survivors, in addition to his mother, are his wife, Judy Mathis Childs, Jefferson; two sons, Robby Childs, and his wife Melissa, Jefferson, and Jeff Childs, and his wife Anna, Winder; two sisters, Estelle Wells, and her husband Joe, Jefferson, and Pat Smith, and her husband Randall, Danielsville; one brother, Jack Childs, and his wife Elaine, Jefferson; seven grandchildren, Hannah Christensen, Caleb Childs, Madison Childs, Kelsey Childs, Austin Childs, Kristen Childs and Juliette Lewis; and three great-grandchildren, Kaley, Zoey and Jaxson Christensen also survive.
Funeral service: Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the Jefferson Civic Center, 65 Kissam St., Jefferson, with the Rev. Bill Bennett officiating with burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery, Jefferson, complete with firefighter honors.
Family to receive friends: Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Johnny Childs to the Changed Lives Campaign at www.nextrung.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
