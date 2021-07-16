COMMERCE - Johnny Coalson, 84, Commerce, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Born on June 29, 1937 in Rockmart, Mr. Coalson was the son of the late Grover Josephus and Elizabeth Moody Coalson. Mr. Coalson was a member of Harmony Grove Church of Christ, and a former church elder at the South Cobb Church of Christ.
He was a long-time member of Atlanta's Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 72 and taught Apprenticeship School for many years. Mr. Coalson was preceded in death by siblings, Guy Coalson, Samuel Thomas Coalson, Charlie Coalson, Mary Grace Coalson, Annie Ruth Coalson, Pearl Coalson Thomas, Clarence Oliver Coalson Sr., Grover Coalson, Robbilee Coalson Martin, Infant Beulah, Infant Ernest; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Survivors include his wife, Ira Lucinda Hendricks Coalson; sons, Jeff Coalson and Tim Coalson; daughter Johna Oldfield; and seven grandchildren.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
