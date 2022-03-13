PENDERGRASS - Johnny Funderburk (loving husband of Judy), 71, Pendergrass, entered rest Sunday, March 13, 2022, after an extended illness.
Mr. Funderburk was born in Jackson County, a son of the late Albert and Rosa Pressley Funderburk. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, R.L., L.C., T.W., J.W. "Jake" and Gene; and his sisters, Sadie Strange and Hazel Nix.
Mr. Funderburk was owner/operator of Dixie Upholstery in Gainesville and Pendergrass for 40 years. He was an honest, hardworking family man, who put his family’s needs above his own. He always said family comes first. His grandchildren knew him as Papa, a man that could fix anything. Mr. Funderburk was a member of Pond Fork Baptist Church, Pendergrass.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Judy White Funderburk, Pendergrass; son, Dwayne (Angela) Funderburk, Pendergrass; daughters, Kimberly (Scott) Willingham, Pendergrass, and Amy (Zac) Borron, Jefferson; grandchildren, Kyle (Courtney) Funderburk, Jenna (A.J.) Wilkins, Carston Funderburk, Eddie (Cassey) Denton, Amberly and Abby Willingham, Greyson, Johnny and Elby Borron; great-grandchild, Annabeth Denton; step-grandchildren, Hannah (Zachary) Johns, Anderson (Lakaley) Key and Jackson Key; step-great-grandchildren, Addison and Knox Dorsey, Braley Wilkins and Baby Key; brother, Larry Funderburk, Toccoa; and sisters, Ruby (Willard) Franklin and Fannie (John) Lance, both from Pendergrass.
Funeral service: Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the Pond Fork Baptist Church with the Reverends Johnny Knight and Chris Hulsey officiating with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Christopher Watson, Roger White Jr., Jerry, Dennis, Michael and Brett Funderburk.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, March 15, 2022 from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
