JEFFERSON - Johnny H. Oliver Sr., 85, Jefferson, GA passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruel and Ethel Oliver; brother, Eugene Oliver; and sister-in-law, Omie Oliver.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jean Horton Oliver, Jefferson; children, Cindy and Mark Halloran, Eatonton, and John and Hope Oliver, Jefferson; grandchildren, Holly Parker, Chesapeake, Va., Anita and Ben Denard, Commerce, Hannah and Dustin Sloan, Auburn, and John Oliver III, Jefferson; great- grandchildren, Olivia Parker, Chesapeake, Va., and Ridge Sloan, Auburn; brother, James Eulis and Della Oliver, Buford; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mr. Oliver was born, July 3, 1935. He received his education at Gilmer County High School and was a veteran of the U. S. Army and served in the Korean conflict. He retired from General Motors Assembly Plant in Doraville after 25 years and was a member of the U.A.W. Local 10.
He was a member of the Gravel Springs Baptist Church in Buford, and also attended Pond Fork Baptist Church in Jefferson.
Funeral service: Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with the Revs. Johnny Knight and Winfred Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 4 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, Ga., 770-932-1133.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In