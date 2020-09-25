oliver

JEFFERSON - Johnny H. Oliver Sr., 85, Jefferson, GA passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruel and Ethel Oliver; brother, Eugene Oliver; and sister-in-law, Omie Oliver.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jean Horton Oliver, Jefferson; children, Cindy and Mark Halloran, Eatonton, and John and Hope Oliver, Jefferson; grandchildren, Holly Parker, Chesapeake, Va., Anita and Ben Denard, Commerce, Hannah and Dustin Sloan, Auburn, and John Oliver III, Jefferson; great- grandchildren, Olivia Parker, Chesapeake, Va., and Ridge Sloan, Auburn; brother, James Eulis and Della Oliver, Buford; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mr. Oliver was born, July 3, 1935. He received his education at Gilmer County High School and was a veteran of the U. S. Army and served in the Korean conflict. He retired from General Motors Assembly Plant in Doraville after 25 years and was a member of the U.A.W. Local 10.

He was a member of the Gravel Springs Baptist Church in Buford, and also attended Pond Fork Baptist Church in Jefferson.

Funeral service: Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with the Revs. Johnny Knight and Winfred Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 4 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, Ga., 770-932-1133.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of September 27-October 3

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.