STATHAM - Johnny Hugh “Hughie" Wells, 60, Statham, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, at his residence.
Mr. Wells was born on April 27, 1962, in Monroe, to the late Jerry Wells and Shirley Peppers Wells. He lived in Barrow County most of his life and attended Bethlehem Church. Mr. Wells was an avid Georgia football fan and enjoyed playing golf.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Wells; daughters, Megan Hill (Tyson) and Tara Duym (Zach); grandchildren, Isaiah and Charlee Hill; siblings, Eddie Wells and Joy Ashe (Terrell); mother-in-law, Faye Sanders; sister-in-law, Cindy Carter (Phil). He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Smith Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In