MAYSVILLE - Johnny Lewallen, 74, Maysville, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Born in Commerce, Mr. Lewallen was the son of the late Verdell and Winnie Gowder Lewallen. He was the widower of Jane Vandiver Lewallen; and was preceded in death by a daughter, Jodi Van Lewallen. He was a member of Maysville Methodist Church and retired from the State of Georgia DFACS.

Survivors include a sister, Judy Marlow, Pendergrass; nephew, Jeff Sanders, Maysville; and niece, Joely Klugh, Commerce.

Funeral service: Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Ivie Funeral Home Chapel.

Family to receive frien: Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of October 9-15

