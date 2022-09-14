BISHOP - Johnny Noble Michael, Bishop, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
He was born on August 18, 1937 to Thomas Mell Michael and Hester Jackson Michael in Statham. He was a lifelong resident of Oconee County. After graduation from Bogart High School, he joined Southern Bell Telephone Company where he had a successful 30-year career.
In addition to raising four children, Johnny still enjoyed competitive coon hunting. He was gifted in choosing and training coon hounds, resulting in numerous trophies and awards. Johnny also excelled at raising and training bird dogs and rabbit dogs. He especially enjoyed a successful hunt with his friends, whether it was doves and rabbits locally, pheasant hunts in South Dakota, quail hunts at Beaver Creek plantation, or turtle fishing in Tennessee.
Upon retirement, Johnny became busier than ever running his cattle and hay farm in Bishop as well as hunting during every season, fishing, going on wagon trains and spending time with his family and friends. He also took the opportunity to travel whenever possible. He went on ski trips to Big Mountain in Whitefish, Montana, and Jackson Hole, Wyoming. For several years, Johnny spoke of traveling the U.S. and visiting landmarks and parks. This year, Jessie, his granddaughter, and he were able to go on a three-week road trip from Kentucky to the Grand Canyon and back. Johnny loved hosting gatherings at his cabin, cooking his famous stew and spending time with his family and friends. He was unique in that he had friends of all ages, young and old.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Thomas Eugene Michael; and his brother-in-law, Courtney Elder Sr.
He is survived by a brother, Ned Jackson Michael (Doreen Michael); a sister, Carol Michael Elder; sister-in-law, Judy Michael; children, Diane Michael Branch (Thomas Branch), Kim Michael Fragnito (Mark Fragnito), John Stanley Michael (Sherry Michael), Stacy Michael Dickens (Mathew Dickens); nine grandchildren, Kelly Tyre (John), John Branch (Ashli), Nicholas Fragnito (Lauren), Christopher Fragnito (Gabriella), Taylor McDonald (Trevor), Jessie Michael, Kate Michael, Benjamin Hardigree and McKay Dickens; and eight great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Ella, Luke, Winston, Calli, Tate, Indie and River. He is also survived by his special long-term friend, Debbie Johnson.
Funeral service: Friday, September 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. on his farm at 4141 Macon Highway, Bishop, Georgia 30621.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 2 to 7 p.m. at his home, 4141 Macon Highway, Bishop, Georgia 30621.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, Watkinsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
