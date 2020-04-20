Jon Wilton Kilgore passed away on April 14, 2020.
Jon was born on December 3, 1943 in Fort Jackson, South Carolina to Kathern Keegan Kilgore and Anderson Wilton Kilgore. He was predeceased by both his parents.
Jon is survived by his wife, Jill Fegley Kilgore; his daughters, Kristy Kilgore Shaw (Mark) and Kourtney Kilgore McDaniel; his son, Jason Wilton Kilgore (Laura); grandchildren, Maryanne Marshall Kilgore, Hayden Wilton Kilgore, William Parker Shaw, Holden Anderson Shaw, Caroline Morgan McDaniel and Marshall Grant McDaniel; sister, Sandra Arnold; niece, Melissa Baker; nephew, Kevin Arnold; son-in-law, Pat McDaniel; and his Robinson Humphrey family.
Jon was raised in Atlanta and attended North Fulton High School. He then went on to Auburn University where he was a three-year football letterman graduating in 1965. After graduation Jon played for five years in the NFL as a punter for the Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers.
After his football career he and his first wife, Linda Marshall Kilgore, moved their family to Greenville, South Carolina to work for Gaylord Paper Company. They then moved back home to Atlanta in 1971 for Jon to pursue a career in the financial securities business with a specialization in the Municipal Bond market. After starting his financial career with Trust Company Bank, then C&S Bank, Jon then joined The Robinson Humphrey Co. in 1975 on the municipal bond trading desk and was responsible for trading and underwriting tax exempt bonds for the firm. In 1982 The Robinson Humphrey Co. was purchased by Shearson/American Express. Business growth and mergers with Robinson Humphrey remaining autonomous, expanded the firms efforts enabling Jon to manage all municipal underwriting. Jon as an executive vice president, later became the director of the municipal bond department and joined the firms Board of Directors. In the mid 1990’s he also became the manager of the public finance department and a member of the firm’s executive committee when the firm was purchased by Smith Barney which was later purchased by Citigroup. Jon retired in 2004 to pursue outside business interests, personal investments and philanthropy.
We are honoring Jon’s request for cremation. Sometime in the near future, when conditions allow, Jon’s friends and family will come together to celebrate his life. He will be greatly missed.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
