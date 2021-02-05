PENDERGRASS - Jonathan Dewey Runaldue, Pendergrass, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Emory University Hospital following a 20-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Mr. Runaldue was born November 26, 1949 to the late Lewis Riddick and Violet Dewey Runaldue in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. He was of the Methodist faith and had a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts. Mr. Runaldue went on to work for General Electric as a finance manager before he retired after 39 years.
Mr. Runaldue was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Riddick and Violet Dewey Runaldue.
Mr. Runaldue is survived by his wife of 43 years, June Lucas Runaldue; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Daniela Runaldue, Tamarac, Florida; daughters and sons-in-law, Jessi and Michael Keavney, Pendergrass, and Jodi and Cliff Calvert, Jefferson; brother, Lewis Norman Runaldue, Dalton, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Madison and Tyler Shadron, Carson Keavney, Wesley Calvert, Jesse James Keavney, Carter Runaldue, Haven Calvert, Cooper Runaldue, Landon Keavney and Anaiah Mangroo; and great-grandchild, Hadley Shadron; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Private memorial services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
