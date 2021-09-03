COLBERT - Jonathan Gordon Manley, 42, Colbert, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 28, 2021.
He was born to Eddie Louise Manley of Carlton and the late David Austin Manley of Athens, on August 8 1979.
Besides his father, Nathan was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Sue Manley; Athens; his maternal grandparents, Gordon and Louise Anderson, Comer; and by his great-nephew, Kailor Spradlin.
Nathan was raised in Colbert and spent his childhood playing football and baseball, two of his all time loves. After high school he continued his passion for sports by spending weekends with his father watching their favorite teams play. Nathan was a true grill master and enjoyed grilling any chance he got, especially with family.
His love for sports continued as an adult by teaching his daughter, Hannah, the game of soccer and his nephews the art of throwing a football or baseball. He was an avid Florida State fan and you never saw him without his Florida Seminoles hat and sunglasses.
In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his life long friends, Clay Compton, Mike Cromer and Marion Hammes. Nathan was a man of few words, but could be quite the comedian and have you rolling on the floor with his quick come backs. His family and friends will treasure and always remember him by his fun loving personality.
Nathan had one daughter, Hannah, one brother, Tim Manley, Comer; two sisters, Elissa (Brent) Danforth, Lenox, and Farrah (Chris) Hill of Royston. Nathan, “Uncle Na-Na,” is also survived by his four nieces; two nephews; two great-nephews; one great-niece; as well as his faithful dog, Bane.
Funeral service: Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens in Danielsville with a graveside service at Colbert City Cemetery. Pallbearers include his three nephews, Bryce Danforth, Conner Hill and JoJo Griffin; and his three friends, Clay Compton, Mike Cromer and Marion Hammes.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Please make donations in Nathan’s name to the Madison County Animal Shelter.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
