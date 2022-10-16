PENDERGRASS - Jonathan Wade Roberts, 35, Pendergrass, entered rest Thursday, October 13, 2022.
Mr. Roberts was born in Gainesville, a son of Robert Lewis Roberts and the late Sandra Michele Love, was a member of Pendergrass Baptist Church and was a painter.
In addition to his mother, Wade is preceded by grandparents, Lois Love, Tommy and Fay Roberts, Connie and Bob Coffman.
Survivors include his fiance’, Marci Pritchett, Jefferson; father and step-mother, Lewis and Melissa Roberts, Statham; son, Dawson Roberts, Pendergrass; sister, Lauryn Parrott, Pendergrass; brothers, James Michael Cason, Pendergrass, and Austin Roberts, Statham; and grandfather, Jim Love, Pendergrass.
Funeral service: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 12 p.m. from the Pendergrass Baptist Church with the Reverend Randall Hulsey officiating with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Michael Bennett, Matthew Lance, Blake Brookshire, Caleb Satterfield, Chris Rucker, Brody Gooch and Michael Garland.
Family to receive friends: Monday, October 17, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
