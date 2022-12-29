JEFFERSON - Jones “Pete” Allen Garmon, 86, Jefferson, entered rest Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
Mr. Garmon was born in Duluth and was raised by his step-father, the late Emmett Duren, and his mother, the late Cleo Dodd Duren. Mr. Garmon attended White Plains Baptist Church as long as he was able, and was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Mr. Garmon was a dedicated family man who loved camping, gardening, tending to his cattle and loved to dance. Mr. Garmon was the owner of J. A. Garmon Contractor and was a successful grading contractor for many years.
In addition to his mother and step-father, Mr. Garmon is preceded by two sisters, Barbara and Betty Jean Edwards.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Charlotte Bagwell Garmon, Jefferson; daughter, Renee Dvorak (Mike), Hiawassee; four sons, Ricky Garmon, Suwanee, Tim Garmon (Chandra), Jefferson, Mike Garmon (Sharon), Jefferson, and Mark Garmon (Cheryl), Gastonia, N.C.; one sister, Beverly Scott (Jerry), Commerce; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Dr. Jack Lawson officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Bobby Davis, Zachary Bedingfield, Jacob Garmon, Wyatt Chambers, Kyle Bedingfield, Maverick Martin, Taylor Davis, and Pierce Payne.
Family to receive friends: Friday, December 30, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, at www.st.jude.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
