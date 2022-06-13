ALPHARETTA - Jordan Brock Burnett, 31, Alpharetta, passed from this world to his heavenly home on Saturday, June 11, 2022. After contracting COVID-19 in December 2020, he struggled with significant mental health issues, ultimately gave up hope and chose to end his life. All those who knew and loved Jordan are heartbroken.
Jordan was a native of Winder and attended Hope Christian Academy, Jefferson City Schools and was a 2010 honor graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. During his high school years, he worked for Ingles and at Techoptic. He attended Gainesville College and Southern Polytech in Marietta, and worked both as a Crossfit trainer and a computer network engineer.
Jordan became a Christian at an early age, and attended the First Presbyterian Church of Winder where his father was the pastor for 31 years. When he moved to Alpharetta, he was a youth volunteer at Northpoint Church, and later faithfully attended Northside Church in Roswell. Jordan was always one to "put his faith into action." While in high school, he volunteered to build houses in Mexico for the needy. He was also involved in a number of fundraisers for charities in association with the gyms where he worked out. Jordan showed true compassion for others, and was always willing to help anyone who reached out to him. As Jordan chose to be an organ donor, even in death he was able to help improve the lives of those in need.
Jordan was predeceased by his grandfather, the Rev. Robert Burnett of Black Mountain, N.C.; his grandparents, Sue Nell Jones Stapleton and Leroy Stapleton, Metter; and aunt, Jan Simmons, Cairo.
He is survived by his parents, Dr. Fay S. Burnett and the Rev. Brock Burnett, Elberton; his fiancee, Ansley Tucker, Alpharetta; his brother, Brandon (Morgan) Burnett, Winder; niece and nephew, Charlotte Mae and Ian Brock Burnett; his grandmother, Ruth Burnett, Black Mountain, N.C.; his aunt, Nancee (Dickson) Skipper, Mint Hill, N.C.; his uncles, the Rev. Dr. Richard (Marta) Burnett, Due West, S.C., and the Rev. Doug Simmons, Cairo; and 14 first cousins.
A public celebration of Jordan's life will be held at Northside Church in Roswell on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. The address of the Church is: 11125 Houze Rd., Roswell, Ga. 30076. There will be a private burial.
For those unable to attend, the service will be streamed live on the church's facebook page, "Northside Church Roswell" and will be able to be viewed at a later date on a link to be provided.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial donations be made to the "Jordan Burnett Memorial Adoption and Foster Care Fund" through Northside Church. The link for donations is: gonorthside.com/jordan.
