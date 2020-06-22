JEFFERSON - Jordan Matthew Lee, 25, Jefferson, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020.
Mr. Lee was born in Athens, a son to Cindy Nixon Lee of Jefferson and David Lee of Jefferson. Mr. Lee was employed by the Jackson County School System as a custodian in the South Jackson Elementary School.
Mr. Lee was a member of the Southside Church, Extra Special People and the Baseball Challenger League. Jordan loved to camp, fish and drive his golf cart. Jordan also loved Jesus, his Church and worshipping and praising God through music. Jordan had a smile for everyone and brought much joy to all he met. He worked hard to overcome obstacles in his life and truly believed he could do anything he chose to do.
Mr. Lee was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter “Dicky” Nixon and Robert “Bob” Lee.
Survivors including his parents are his sister, Cassidy Lee, Jefferson; brother, Brandon Lee, Jefferson; grandmothers, Van Nixon, South Jackson community, and Betty Lee, Maysville; uncle, Rick Nixon and his wife Jackie; aunt, Cathy Parham and her husband Dean; cousins, Amy Nixon, Leslie Hall and Dylan Parham also survive
Funeral service: Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastors Jeff Williams, Adam Crenshaw and Russ Brown officiating. The burial will follow in the Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Caleb Bailey, Tyler Coco, Joshua Crowder, Cody Ellis, John Parrot, Jeremy Stansell and Daniel Warren.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Those attending are asked to maintain the recommended social distancing of six feet and please wear protective masks in accordance with guidelines concerning the Coronavirus.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Ga. 30549, 706-367-5467.
