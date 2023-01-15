HOSCHTON - Jordan Taylor Stinchcomb, 26, Hoschton, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
Jordan loved spending time with her family and snuggling with her sister, Jessie. She enjoyed listening to music and playing with her rattle ball. She also adored playing with her niece, Valley.
Survivors include her parents, Tony and Pam Stinchcomb; sisters, Jenna B. Eckstein and husband Ridge, and niece Valley, all of Athens, and Jessie S. Stinchcomb, Hoschton; brother, Jake T. Stinchcomb; grandparents, William “Bud” Stinchcomb, Hoschton, and Lewis and Barbara Couch, Braselton; aunt, Tammy “Tam” and uncle Tim Wilson, Gainesville; and a host of other relatives.
Jordan was preceded in death by her grandmother, Barbara Stinchcomb of Hoschton.
Funeral service: Monday, January 16, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Chestnut Mountain Church, 4903 Chestnut Mountain Circle, Flowery Branch, Ga. 30542. Pastor Brian Hall will be officiating. Interment to follow at Hoschton City Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www. lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
