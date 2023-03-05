gomez

BUFORD - Jose Guadalupe Moreno Gomez, 46, Buford, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Mr. Gomez was born in Mexico City, Mexico, a son to the late Pedro Moreno Rivera and the late Maria Del Carmen Gomez Hernandez.

Mr. Gomez is survived by his wife, son, brothers, sisters and nephews.

Funeral Mass: Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Flowery Branch. The Celebrant will be Father Ignacio Morales.

Funeral service: Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Memorial Park Braselton Chapel. The burial will follow on a later date in the San Mateo Nopala Cemetery in Mexico City, Mexico.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home, 5257 Green Street, Hwy. 53, Braselton, Georgia 30517, is in charge of arrangements, 706-622-8000. Send online condolences to http://www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

