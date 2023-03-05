BUFORD - Jose Guadalupe Moreno Gomez, 46, Buford, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Mr. Gomez was born in Mexico City, Mexico, a son to the late Pedro Moreno Rivera and the late Maria Del Carmen Gomez Hernandez.
Mr. Gomez is survived by his wife, son, brothers, sisters and nephews.
Funeral Mass: Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Flowery Branch. The Celebrant will be Father Ignacio Morales.
Funeral service: Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Memorial Park Braselton Chapel. The burial will follow on a later date in the San Mateo Nopala Cemetery in Mexico City, Mexico.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home, 5257 Green Street, Hwy. 53, Braselton, Georgia 30517, is in charge of arrangements, 706-622-8000.
