BETHLEHEM - Jose Oswaldo "CoCo" Ventura, 82, Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Jose was born in Lima, Peru. He worshiped as a Catholic and attended several churches including St. Matthew Catholic Church in Winder. CoCo was a loving father and grandfather. He was a published author and also recorded his own songs. He enjoyed gardening.

CoCo was predeceased by his son, Jose Oswaldo Ventura; and son-in-law, Matthew Watkins.

He is survived by his sons, Esteban Kenyi Ventura, Winder, and Lee (Clarissa) Ventura, Monroe; daughters, Madelaine Knight, Madison, Miss., and Haruko Watkins, Winder; eight grandchildren, Mioko, Haruko, Lydia, Kaylei, Jordan, Matrix, Chase and Chloe; two great-grandchildren, Reilly and Baker; and the mother of his children, Margarita Kaneshiro-Teruya.

Graveside funeral service: Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.

