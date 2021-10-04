SHELLMAN BLUFF– Joseph A. “Joey” Jones, 61, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021, after a short illness.
Born in Savannah, he grew up in Winder, moving to Shellman Bluff in 1998 where he owned and operated Bluff Heating and Air, after working in the field in Winder for many years prior. An outdoorsman, he loved fishing at the coast and hunting whenever he could.
Above all, he was a loving husband, brother and friend, who enjoyed time with his family. An honest, businessman, he will be greatly missed at the bluff. Although he never had children of his own, he was a mentor to his nieces and nephews, whom he considered his own. He was Baptist by faith and preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Duncan Jones.
Survivors are his sisters, Linda Hodges, Ludowici, Diane Jones Stafford and George, Winder, and Laura Cassie and Mark DiDonato, Cape Coral, Fla.; brother, John Jones, Winder; uncle and aunt, Jerry and Onie Alexander, Shellman Bluff; mother-in-law, Julia Duncan, Winder; brothers-in-law, Mark Duncan and Janet, Auburn, and Keith Duncan and Julie, Conyers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Saturday, October 9, 20212 at 1 p.m. at Shellman Bluff Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Brian Smith officiating.
Remembrances are suggested to Breast Cancer research at bcrf.org.
Family and friends may sign the online register at www.howardfuneralga.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.
