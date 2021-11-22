Joseph Franklin Henley, 91, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Born in Danielsville, he was the son of the late Thomas Lester Henley and Irene McClellan Henley. Mr. Henley was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marion Graham Henley.

Survivors include his son, Steven Henley (Karen); two grandchildren, Elizabeth Miller (Jeffrey) and Katie Lockman (Matt); and three great-grandchildren, Benjamin Miller and Maci and MaKenzi Lockman.

Graveside service: Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Old Danielsville City Cemetery.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

