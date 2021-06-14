STATHAM - Joseph Glenn Autry, 51, Statham, entered the everlasting rest of his Savior’s embrace on Friday, June 11, 2021.
He was born in Winder on December 9, 1969, the last of Frank Autry Jr. and Sara Lee Bagwell Autry’s nine children. He was known for his strong sense of humor and his passion for fixing all types of vehicles. Throughout his life, he was a master mechanic and a highly skilled heavy equipment operator.
He is preceded by both parents as well as siblings Nancy Carolyn Autry and Dale Autry Willoughby.
Surviving are three children, Timothy Glenn Autry, Luthersville; Joseph Austin Autry, Winder; and Cynthia Juanita Autry, Pensacola, Fla.; and grandchildren, Tatum Grace Autry, Taylee Gabriel Autry, Trinity Gail Autry, Luthersville, and Eleanor Faith Autry and Kylie Ann Knight, Winder; siblings Paul David Autry, Cedar Point, N.C., Ralph Autry, Statesboro, Rosa Lee Hamrick, Statham, Gail Allred, Auburn, Connie Autry, Frank Autry III and Brenda Steele, all of Statham; and his partners in life Kandy Ann Hand, Statham, and Julia Juanita Autry, Winder.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Chaplain Garry Crawford officiating. Internment to be held in the Cabin Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Commerce. Pallbearers are Timothy Autry, Austin Autry, Christopher B. Epps, Chris Epps, Joe Autry, Andy Autry, Terry Autry and Travis Nelson.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
