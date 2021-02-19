Joseph “Joe” Chafin Comer III, died Saturday, February 13, 2021 in his residence.
Joe was born in San Diego, Calif. to the late Joseph Chafin Comer Jr. and Doris Harbin Comer. Growing up in a military family, Joe lived many places in the United States, including California, Florida and Georgia, before settling in Oregon as an adult. He moved to Bogart 12 years ago. Joe served proudly in the United States Air Force and was a Christian. Joe was a talented musician, enjoyed playing and writing music, and was a luthier of guitars.
Joe is survived by his children, Sarah, Heather, Paige, Ben, Adam, Nathan, Joshua and Noah; sisters, Janet Scott and her husband, Vern, Ocala, Fla., Karen Kapelczak and her husband, Mike, Bogart, and Beth Burley and her husband, Tom, Apple Valley community; several grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in Bernstein Funeral Home, immediately followed by the funeral service, in the funeral home chapel, officiated by the Reverend Dave Smith. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
