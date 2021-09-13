EATONTON - Joseph “Joe” Harold Summerour, 57, Eatonton, and formerly of Winder, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Summerour will be best remembered by his friends and family as a friendly man that always had time to help other people. He was very lighthearted and loved to laugh.
Mr. Summerour is preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Summerour.
Mr. Summerour is survived by his mother, Brenda Summerour, Winder; son, Justin (Kristen) Summerour, Buford; sister, Cynthia Morris, Atlanta; and soon-to-be-granddaughter, Olivia Rose Summerour.
Funeral service: Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Scott Sims officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery in Marietta, Georgia.
Family to receive friends: Monday, September 13, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
The family request in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mr. Summerour to the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame at 415 GA-53 Dawsonville, Georgia 30534.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In