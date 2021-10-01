JEFFERSON - Joseph "Joey" Edward Foster IV, 38, Jefferson, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Joey was born in Charleston, West Virginia. He was employed with Vulcan Materials. Joey was a die-hard Chevy fan and loved to tinker with old cars with his Dad.
Joey is preceded in death by his grandparents, Herbert and Agnes Harper and Joseph E. Foster Jr.
Joey is survived by his parents, Joseph E. Foster III and Patricia Foster, Jefferson; his sister Jessica (Ricky) Gordon; a very loved niece, Elizabeth Gordon, all of Jefferson; his grandmother, Alice Foster, Charleston, West Virginia; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral service: Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Smith Memory Chapel with Pastor Calvin Gooch officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens, Winder.
Family to receive friends: Friday, September 17, 2021 from 6 until 9 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Winder.
Arrangements handled by Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
