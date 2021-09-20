JEFFERSON - Joseph "Joey" Edward Foster IV, 38, Jefferson, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Joey was born on July 24, 1983 in Charleston, West Virginia. He was employed with Vulcan Materials. Joey was a die-hard Chevy fan and loved to tinker with old cars with his Dad.
Joey is preceded in death by his grandparents, Herbert and Agnes Harper and Joseph E. Foster Jr.
Joey is survived by his parents, Joseph E. Foster III and Patricia Foster, Jefferson; his sister, Jessica (Ricky) Gordon and a very loved niece Elizabeth Gordon, all of Jefferson; his grandmother, Alice Foster, Charleston, West Virginia; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family to receive friends: Friday, September 17, 2021 from 6 until 9 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Winder.
Funeral service: Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel with Pastor Calvin Gooch officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens, Winder.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In