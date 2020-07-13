Joseph John Piekielek, 80, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Bayonne, New Jersey on September 21, 1939 to Myrtle and Joseph Piekielek and grew up in Matawan, N.J. He was a resident of Barrow County.
Joseph was an outdoors enthusiast. He loved fishing, hunting and camping. He shared his love of the outdoors with his children and grandchildren.
He was a loving husband of 59 years to his wife, Dee Piekielek. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four daughters, Beth Taylor, Sandie Hatfield, Tammy Thomas and Wendy Patrick. Joseph was also Pop Pop to 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service: Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Grace Fellowship, 1971 S. Main St., Greensboro Ga.
