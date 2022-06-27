JEFFERSON - Joseph Michael Anziano, 82, Jefferson, was ushered into the presence of Jesus on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 surrounded by his family. Heaven rejoiced, gaining a soul filled with love, joy and great humor.
Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law, mentor and friend to everyone.
Born on December 4, 1939 to Angelo and Charlotte Anziano, raised by Charlotte and Peter Greco (Joe’s step father). Joe loved life and adventure. From sailboats to airplanes to work to vacations, he lived each day to its fullest. A realtor for 50 years, Joe was constantly serving others and mentoring many along the way. He served as the president of the Georgia Association of Realtors and was a managing broker for 40+ years.
Joe was a Florida Gator through and through and was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. He loved the collegiate rivalry he had with his friends and family.
Joe was an avid runner and a member of a running group called the Sumos. He was training for his 46th year in a row of running the Peachtree Road Race. An intellectual at heart, Joe learned new things everyday to satisfy his quest of knowledge. He loved reading, gardening, spending time at the beach and in the mountains, but most of all he loved his family and enjoyed people. Joe never met a stranger.
Joe is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Ann; daughter, Mary Jo (Rocky); sons, Dominick (Sarah) and Peter (Melissa); 11 beautiful grandchildren, Tyler, Dominick, Ansley, Kordel, Vinnie, Jack, Luke, Audrey, Cael, Piers and AJ; and many wonderful nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Funeral service: Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Jefferson First United Methodist Church in Jefferson. A party will follow immediately after the service…because that is what he would have wanted. So put on your favorite Hawaiian shirt and join us as we celebrate Joe.
Memorial donations may be made to either Mercy Ships at P.O. Box 1930, Garden Valley, Texas 75771, or to the Jefferson First United Methodist Church at 188 Martin Street, Jefferson, Ga. 30549.
