Joseph Michael "Joey"Costyn, 39, died and went to be with God Sunday, August 2, 2020 in an automobile accident in Atlanta.
He was born August 17, 1980 in Athens.
He is survived by his wife Zenobia; five children, Zuri 6, Xavi 5, Valor 3, Yonah 2, and baby Urban 4 months; his in-laws, Yael Myles, Michael Myles and Burt and Mimi Charles; his parents, Joe and Diane Costyn; his brother, Timothy (Leah) Costyn and their three children, Malcolm, Ellie and Henry (due to be born next month); sisters Jennifer (John) Wyatt and Melanie (Peter) Browning and their identical twin daughters, Lucy and Miriam.
Joey was a 1999 honor graduate from Madison County High School. Joey and his siblings worked their way through elementary and middle school at St. Joseph School. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout hours before his 18th birthday and received many scholarships. He was very active in his youth with St. Joseph Catholic Church in Athens. After graduating with honors from Berry College, he attended UGA Law School from which he graduated cum laude in 2006. He was a successful lawyer in the Atlanta area and in 2012 started his own firm, Costyn Law.
Joey was known for his kindness, cheerful disposition, love for his wife and children and for his too adventurous spirit which sometimes got him into trouble and into the doctor’s office. He is deeply missed by all his family and his many friends and business acquaintances. Because of a miraculous answer to prayer, we know he is in Heaven resting in peace with his merciful Creator. The family is very grateful for the cards and calls from all who are saddened by his passing.
