Joseph Paul Hawkins passed away recently.
Born in 1945, Joe grew up in the mountains of North Carolina and was raised by his parents, Joseph Millard and Polly Crowe Hawkins to be honest and work hard, virtues that he carried through his entire life.
He was an expert in all types of outdoor work and never worked a day indoors; for decades he performed and excelled in a wide range of professions from construction grading to blasting and operated all types of heavy equipment.
He will be dearly missed by his friends and everyone who shared a job with him. Just as strong as his devotion to his work was his love for his family.
He is survived by his children, Lewis Hawkins, Jessica Hawkins-Slaymaker and Jonathan Hawkins; as well as three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to be made to the Shady Grove Baptist Church in Murphy, North Carolina.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
