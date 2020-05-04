ROYSTON - Joseph R. Fann Sr., 93, Royston, peacefully passed away at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center on April 27, 2020.
He was born in Maryville, Tennessee on May 9, 1926 to the late Fate and Nancy Russell Fann.
Mr. Fann was a veteran of WWII serving with the U.S. Navy as a Seaman 1st Class. In 1953, he went to work for the U.S. Parks Service in Tapoco, N.C. In 1964, he got a job with the U.S. Forestry Service as a research technician and moved to Asheville, N.C. In 1968, he was transferred to Athens, where he worked at the Forestry Sciences Laboratory as a member of the Annosus Root Rot Research team. In 1973, he received a certificate of Merit from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for invaluable contributions to the research effort that lead to effective and safe control of a major disease that was killing the Southern Pine. He retired from the forestry service in 1981.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives, Nora Lou Carringer Fann and Edna Louise Grizzle Fann; six brothers; three sisters; and one grandchild.
Survivors include his children, Ann Fann, Robbinsville, N.C., Shirley (Tony) Roberson, Blairsville, Joe Jr. (Kathy) Fann, Danielsville, Sara (Lester) Bray, Toccoa, Judy (Wesley) Garrison, Hickory, N.C. and Linda Marcie; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Ima Jean Sparks, Maryville, Tenn.
A private graveside service for Mr. Fann will be held in the Gordon Church Cemetery in Royston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Quiet Oaks Health Care Center in Crawford, or to the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter in Danielsville.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In