Joseph Ray "Joe" Autry, 60, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
Joe was born on June 21, 1962 in Commerce to Jerrel and Peggy Autry. He was an avid hunter and sportsman. Joe was a life-long Commerce Tiger fan; also, for some reason, he was a Florida State Fan, but did enjoy UGA football.
If you knew Joe, you were aware of his quick wit, sense of humor and sly smile. He was employed by Roper Pump Company for 41 years, where he was very beneficial to the company. Joe was a member of Beaverdam Baptist Church and loved singing in the choir.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Rice Autry.
Joe is survived by his father, Jerrel R. Autry, Nicholson; brothers, Ricky (Tami), Danielsville, Michael (Kristin), Colbert, and Mark (Cindy), Homer; life-long love, Melissa Tanner, Royston; nephews, Brandon and Eli; nieces, Kellyn, Hope, Brandy and Taylor; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Friday, August 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Billy Pruitt officiating. Interment will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery. Mark Autry, Michael Autry, Eli Autry, Brandon Autry, Scott Brown and Nick Anderson will serve as pallbearers. Kenneth Brewer and Mitchell Redmon will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
