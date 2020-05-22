BRASELTON - Joseph Stanley Kull, 60, Braselton, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
He is lovingly known by all as Joe and Poppi. He loved his family more than anything. He also loved grilling (rain, snow or shine), coaching baseball, fishing or golf, the beach, and lending a helping hand to anyone that needed it.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Teresa Kull.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kathleen Kull; his daughter, Raechel Kull; son Jamie Kull (Anna-Marie Hooper); his granddaughter and sunshine, Emily Jones; sisters, Teri Kull, Anne Adams (Ronnie) and Linda Kent (Rob); many nieces and nephews and extended family; and too many friends to list.
Family to receive friends: Friday, May 22, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel in Hoschton.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations can be made to Cure Childhood Cancer, as Joe did not want any child to not have a chance to live a full and happy life.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
