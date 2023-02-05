Josephine Dignoti Pendergast, 91, formerly of Hoschton, Georgia, passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her three children and two granddogs. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, we lost our beautiful, amazing, kind, smart, and talented mom.
Her parents, Mary and Paul Dignoti, immigrated to the United States from Sicily. Josephine was born November 20, 1931, in Hartford, Connecticut. She attended Hartford High School, then worked as a secretary for the Rourke-Eno Paper Company in Hartford from 1956-1957.
She met the love of her life, William Pendergast Jr., on a blind date, and they wed on April 7, 1956. They were married for 55 years until William passed away in 2011. They were transferred 11 times during William’s 33 years with Continental Insurance Corporation before they retired to Vero Beach, Florida. They later settled in Hoschton to be near family. In 2018, Josephine moved to Garland, Texas, to live with her daughter.
During her life, Josephine developed a love for tennis, travel and entertaining friends. Most of all, she loved her family. Josephine never met a stranger and had a wonderful sense of humor. And while she was typically the tiniest one in the room, she always had the biggest heart. She cared so much for the well-being of others, and she was a devout and faithful member of the Catholic church.
Josephine is survived by her three children, William Pendergast III, Portland, Oregon, Timothy Pendergast, Denver, Colorado, and Kathleen Pendergast, Garland, Texas; her grandson, Jack Pendergast, Littleton, Colorado; her sister, Lucille Lindquist, Hoschton; her brother, Salvatore Dignoti, Boston, Massachusetts; along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband; her parents, Mary and Paul Dignoti; and her brother, Paul Dignoti Jr.
A funeral service will be held at a later date in Hoschton.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for a donation in Josephine’s name to the Arthritis Foundation: https://www.arthritis.org/honor-memorial-form.
"Though Josephine was small, she was mighty," her daughter said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In