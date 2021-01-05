Josephine "Jo" Murphy Fulford (a.k.a. “Mimi”), 90, the last surviving daughter of Livingston, Tennessee’s Mary Lou (Clark) Murphy and Joseph Henry Murphy, passed away in Statham, on Monday, December 28, 2020.
The youngest of Livingston’s five “Murphy Girls”, Jo left Livingston at age 17 for Ft. Bragg, North Carolina to stay with her sister Claudine (Murphy) Ledbetter. Young, smart, attractive (and occasionally acerbic), Jo soon met and fell in love with Clarence (Sandy) Fulford, a young GI who went into a Ft. Bragg snack bar looking for a vanilla milkshake and instead found a lifelong (65 years) wife.
An Army spouse for the next 25 years, Jo moved her husband and four kids over 31 times, making homes for them in two countries and 10 states before finally settling in Tampa, Florida in 1973. Eventually, with all the kids grown with families of their own, Jo and Sandy moved to Statham in 2008.
Jo Fulford is remembered for her love of Coca-Cola (6 oz. bottles only, please) and the caring she showed her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends. Her love came through in the wonderful home she kept, great southern cooking, beautiful quilts, and a fierce sense of right and wrong.
If a grandchild needed a drink of Coca-Cola on the way to/from school or a partner to ride stick horses around the house, Mimi was there. If you needed someone to cover for you, Mom had your back. Suggest a shopping trip to Talbot’s and she would race you to the car and there were few problems a Chick-fil-A milkshake wouldn’t solve.
Jo is survived by Lynn Honeycutt and husband Randy, Statham, Vickie Arnold and husband Robin, Thonotosassa, Fla., Jack Fulford and wife Sherry, Flower Mound, Texas, and Kris Freeze and husband Greg, Spring Hill, Fla.; her grandchildren, Paul Honeycutt, Joseph Arnold, Alison Lawrance, Scott Fulford, Brian Fulford, John Freeze and Katie Freeze; and great-grandchildren, Peyton Honeycutt, Sullivan Lawrance, Jackson and James Fulford.
Jo’s ashes will be interred with her husband’s at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla. Memorial services will be held in Statham and Bushnell, Fla., however, dates and times are TBD due to COVID-19 travel and gathering restrictions.
For more information, please email Jo.Fulford@mail.com and the family will notify you when dates and times are confirmed.
In lieu of flowers, Jo requested donations to Statham Baptist Church, 1914 Broad St., Statham, Ga. 30666 or www.statham.church.
