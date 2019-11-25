COMMERCE - Joshua Alton “Josh” Smith, 27, Commerce, entered into rest Friday, November 22, 2019.
Mr. Smith was born in Winder, a son of Eddie Smith, Commerce, and Tammy Hayes, Gainesville. Mr. Smith was an arborist with Campbell Tree Service and was of the Christian faith. Mr. Smith is preceded by grandparents, Doyle and Darlene Smith, Larry Chambers and Phil Hayes; along with uncle Jeff Smith; and step-sad, Joe Martin.
Survivors include his father and step-mother, Eddie Smith and his wife Terry, Commerce; mother, Tammy Hayes, Gainesville; fiance, Summer Gore, Commerce; daughter, Brooklynn Smith, Commerce; brothers, Wesley Smith, Alabama, Kekoa Ito and his wife Emma, Smyrna, Kamanu Ito and his wife Ashley, Columbus, and A.J. Smith, Commerce; step-brother, Joseph Martin, Gainesville; grandmothers, Mable Hayes, Alabama, and Dianne Chambers, Dallas; nephew, Easton Cook, Commerce; nieces, Minxie Neal-Smith, Douglasville, and Lyla Ito, Smyrna; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral service: Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Stacey Aldridge officiating with burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1832 Pleasant Hill Rd., Duluth.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In