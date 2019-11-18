STATHAM - Joshua Monroe “Josh” Strickland, 23, Statham, went to heaven November 15, 2019.
A native of Jacksonville, Fla., he was born February 2, 1996. Josh had lived in Barrow County for most of his life and was preceded by his paternal grandparents, J. T. and Winnie Wasdin Strickland. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church and was the manager of A – Appliance. Josh was a champion pool player.
Surviving are son, Jace Strickland; parents, Eddie and Tracy Strickland, all of Winder; sisters and brothers-in-law, Rachel and Nathan Teague, Bethlehem, Stephanie and Jeff Stow, Statham, and Meagen and Ricky Flowers, Winder; maternal grandparents, Melvin and Vivian Taylor; aunt, Kimberly Nicholas, all of Jacksonville, Fla.; aunt and uncle, the Rev. Ed and Brenda Strickland, Good Hope; cousin, Ashley (David) Ramons, Tampa, Fla.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. from Grace Baptist Church, 6401 Hog Mountain Rd., Bogart, with Pastor Ed Strickland officiating. The remains will be placed in state at 10 a.m. in the Church. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.
