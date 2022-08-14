JEMISON, ALABAMA - Joshua Taylor Westmoreland, 27, Jemison, Alabama, entered rest Tuesday August 9, 2022.
Mr. Westmoreland was born in Alabaster, Alabama, the son of Jennifer Westmoreland. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Harper Westmoreland; and a cousin, Jeffrey Mason Westmoreland. He worked for John’s Tree Service, Jemison, Alabama, and was a 2013 graduate of Commerce High School.
Survivors include his wife, Cameo Nicole Westmoreland, Jemison, Ala.; daughter, Ella Elizabeth Westmoreland, Jemison, Ala.; son, William Owen Westmoreland, Jemison, Ala.; mother, Jennifer Westmoreland, Jefferson; father, Chris Sawyer, Dahlonega; grandparents, Al and Anita Westmoreland, Jefferson, Amanda Frye, Jemison, Ala., and Greg Frye, Alabaster, Ala.; brother, Christopher Sawyer, Dahlonega; two sisters, Madison Sawyer and Abigail Sawyer, both of Jefferson; special uncle, Jeff Westmoreland (wife, Brittani), Helen; and cousins, Ally and Mary Grace Westmoreland.
Graveside service: Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Woodbine Cemetery with the Reverend G. Richard Hoard officiating. Honored as pallbearers are Alex McCown, Nick Henderson, Tyre Treadwell, Trea Edwards, Christopher Sawyer and Jake Tate.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 12 until 1:30 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Mountain Valley Community Bank, P.O. Box 757, Jefferson, Georgia 30549 for the Ella and Owen Westmoreland Children’s Fund.
Evans Funeral Home Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In