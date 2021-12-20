WINDER - Joy Austin Worley, 85, Winder, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021.
She was born August 13, 1936 to the late Henry Grady and Sunie Caroline Ledbetter Austin. Joy attended Winder-Barrow High School and was married to her high school sweetheart. She was employed at Flowers by Jim and she attended Chapel Christian and East Side Baptist churches. She loved tennis and golf and she and her husband attended the Masters Golf Tournament many, many years. Joy always enjoyed camping with her husband and her best friend, Doris Dyar. She was the baby of six children and her family says "that is why she was so rotten".
In addition to her parents, Joy was predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years, Donald Worley; two brothers and two sisters
Joy is survived by her son, Don (Vickie) Worley, Winder; daughter, Cindy (Hokey) Royster, Winder; three grandchildren, Christopher Edward (Cherri) Royster, Robert Chase Royster and Lauren Nicole Worley (Matt) Powers; four great-grandchildren, Rylee Ann Royster, Carson Christopher Royster, Silas Chase Royster and Teagan Rae Powers; and her sister, Betty Ewing, Grayson.
Funeral service: Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Smith Memory Chapel. Pastor Ben Parker will officiate. The interment will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, December 19, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
Donations in memory of Joy Austin Worley may be made to the American Heart Association.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder has charge of arrangements.
