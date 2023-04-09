costley

AUBURN - Joyce Ann Cash Costley, 80, Auburn, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Mrs. Costley was preceded in death by her husband, Mack Costley; sons, Donald Wayne Costley and Danny Costley; parents, James Howard Cash and Lorene Cash Allen; and siblings, Bill Cash and Bernice Hendrix.

Mrs. Costley is survived by her granddaughter, Kathryn Costley and her fiancé Ken Dukes, Auburn; brother, Mike (Nanci) Allen, Lawrenceville; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral service: Friday, April 7, 2023, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Costley residence, 430 Mt. Moriah Road Auburn, Georgia 30011. Burial will be in the Harmony Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family has respectfully requested in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Barrow County Animal Shelter or the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of April 9-15

