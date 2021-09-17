BETHLEHEM - Joyce Ann Mobley McElhannon, 76, Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Larue Connor Mobley; and her daughter, Annette Herndon. Mrs. McElhannon was a member of the Church at Winder.

Mrs. McElhannon is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Jerry McElhannon; her son, Tim (Jeanette) McElhannon; son-in-law, Harold Herndon, all also of Bethlehem; her sisters, Emmalene Murphy, Winder, Jackie Kirkland, Loganville, and Brenda Hammond, Winder; grandchildren, Weston (Rachel) Herndon, Christopher (Maegan) Herndon and Annie Grace McElhannon; and great-grandchildren, Lilly Herndon and Nicholas Herndon.

Funeral Service: Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Smith Memory Chapel. Officiating the service will be Steve Ray and Donnie Pennington.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, August 31, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Donations in memory of Joyce McElhannon may be made to Come Alive Ministries - Barrow, 127 W. Candler Street, Winder, Ga. 30680.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder has charge of arrangements.

