PRESTON, IDAHO - Joyce Ann Wood, 71, passed away in Preston, Idaho on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
She was born to Darce Cecil and Peggy G. Walker Wood on August 4, 1950 in Fayetteville, West Virginia. She married David Nyberg and they had one son together, William. They later divorced. She then married Danford Hardin and they had one son together, Michael. They later divorced.
Joyce loved gardening, classical music, genealogy and reading. Her favorite books were the Work and the Glory series. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and enjoyed teaching primary in the 6-7 year old class.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and by her brother, Danny A. Wood.
Joyce is survived by her sons, William D. Nyberg and Michael L. Hardin
Funeral service: Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, November 24, 2021 from 10-10:45 a.m.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In