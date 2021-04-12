mcnab

BETHLEHEM - Joyce Fortner McNab, 67, Bethlehem, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born December 5, 1953 in Winder to Otis and Mary Pursley Fortner. After high school she worked for Harwell Reproduction and Mitsubishi. For over 20 years she raised and bred white German Shepherds with her husband. She loved to go fishing and spending time with family. She would take trips with her children and grandchildren to shop and eat out at different places. Mrs. McNab is preceded in death by her father, Otis Fortner; and brother, Gary Fortner.

She is survived by her husband Mayor Sandy McNab, Bethlehem; mother; Mary Pursley, Winder; daughters, Tracy Autry and Paul Duke, Monroe, and Cynthia and Mitchell Church, Winder; brothers, Roger Fortner and Larry Fortner, both of Commerce; sister, Louise Collins, Auburn; grandchildren, Johnathan Adams, Christopher Adams, Amanda Adams, Brittany Church and Emily Church; great-grand children, Kylie Jackson, Lucas Mewborn, Liam Mewborn, Steven Mewborn, Chelsea Mewborn, Leland Mewborn, Haylee Mewborn, John Mewborn, Nathan Mewborn, Logan Johnson, Cheyanne Johnson, Clayton Adams, Caden Adams, Landen Adams, Alaina Adams, Gracie Covington and Anabelle Frady.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held privately at a later date.

Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Highway 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, 706-654-0966 is in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.lawsonfuneralhome.org to leave online condolences for the family.

